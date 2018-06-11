A 61-year-old man has been convicted of raping a 21-year-old woman with learning difficulties more than 20 years ago.

Charles Hewetson, from Bridgeton, Glasgow, was also found guilty of the historical sexual abuse of a four-year-old girl and another girl between the ages of four and 15.

The offences were committed at various homes in Glasgow between 1981 and 1997.

The High Court in Glasgow heard other people were in the houses at the time.

He abused the four-year-old when he was sleeping on the couch at a friend's home.

In 1997, both the four-year-old girl and the woman who was raped revealed what had happened to them. But it was not until 2015, when Hewetson's third victim came forward, that the case against him was taken to court.

Prosecutor Angela Gray said: "He has a previous analogous conviction from 1994 for which he received a 12-month sentence."

Judge Johanna Johnston told Hewetson: "You have been convicted of a number of serious sexual offences. I want an up-to-date risk assessment of the danger you pose to the public.

"This court will require to impose a significant custodial sentence."

The judge placed Hewetson on the sex offenders register and deferred sentence until next month.