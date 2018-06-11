Teenager with mental health issues missing

Image copyright Police Scotland/Iain Thompson/Geograph Image caption Thomas Lennox was last seen at Hairmyres Hospital in East Kilbride on Friday

A 19-year-old man with mental health issues has gone missing after last being seen at Hairmyres Hospital in East Kilbride.

Thomas Lennox, of Airdrie, is believed to be without his prescribed medication. The last sighting of Mr Lennox was at about 19:20 on Friday.

He is described as 5ft 8in tall and of stocky build with short, black hair.

He was wearing a black and grey hooded top, black tracksuit bottoms and red trainers.

Insp Jim McCluskey, of East Kilbride police office, said: "Concern is growing for his safety as it is out of character for him not to keep in contact with his family or friends.

"He is known to frequent the East Kilbride and Airdrie areas."