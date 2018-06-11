Image copyright Google Image caption The targeted attack took place on Wellington Street in Greenock

A 25-year-old man has been stabbed in what police are treating as an attempted murder in Greenock.

The man was attacked as he walked with two female friends on the town's Wellington Street at 00:25.

He was taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital where medical staff described his condition as serious but stable. The women were both uninjured.

The attacker, who ran off towards Greenock Health Centre, was described as white, 6ft tall, with a slim build.

He was wearing a black hooded top and black tracksuit trousers.

Police Scotland said detectives were carrying out door-to-door inquiries and checking CCTV footage for any additional information.

Det Insp David Wagstaff said: "Our inquiries are at an early stage, but from what we know so far we believe the victim was the intended target.

"The motive, however, is unknown and we are in the process of trying to establish exactly why this attack has taken place.

"I am appealing to members of the local community to contact us with any information they may have about this incident or any knowledge of who the suspect is."