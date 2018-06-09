Image caption The incident happened under the railway bridge on Argyle Street known as the Hielanman's Umbrella

A boy has been taken to hospital after being hit by a tour bus on Argyle Street in Glasgow.

Police said they were called to reports of a boy/young man being injured in the incident near Central Station at about 13:00.

The bus involved was a City Sightseeing vehicle. He was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Details of his injuries are not yet known.