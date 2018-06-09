Firefighters tackle blaze in Glasgow city centre
Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze in a building in the city centre of Glasgow.
Four appliances were sent to Cadogan Street at about 08:50 after a fire broke out in a boiler room.
A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they were involved in dampening down the scene.
Earlier plumes of thick grey smoke could be seen billowing from the area.