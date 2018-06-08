Image caption The incident happened on Guthrie Street in Maryhill

A man has appeared in court charged with crashing a car while two children were inside.

One child was injured after the incident on Guthrie Street, Maryhill, on Wednesday 6 June.

David Goldie, 36, is accused of driving "at excessive speed" and failing to stop when the 10-year-old and 12-year-old passengers asked him to.

The charge at Glasgow Sheriff court stated that the 10-year-old "did leave the moving vehicle and was injured".

Mr Goldie appeared from custody represented by Ian Sievwright who tendered pleas of not guilty on his behalf.

Papers from the court claim Goldie failed to stop and provide details after the incident, and was allegedly over the drink drive limit.

It's also alleged Goldie "concealed himself" in an attic at a house on Wyndford Road in Maryhill and refused to move.

A trial was set for September and Mr Goldie was released on bail.