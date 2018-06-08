Pat Lally, the former lord provost of Glasgow and leader of the city's council, has died aged 92.

The Labour politician retired from local government in 1999 after more than 33 years in politics.

Mr Lally was nicknamed Lazarus because of his numerous political comebacks

Prior to local government reorganisation in the 1990s, he was leader of Glasgow District Council, before going on to be the city's Lord Provost from 1996 till 1999.

He was credited with playing an important part in the success off the 1988 Glasgow Garden Festival, Glasgow becoming European City of Culture in 1990, and European City of Architecture in 1999.

Mr Lally was temporarily suspended by the Labour party in 1997 over a "votes for trips" scandal.

But the suspension was lifted after he took the party to the Court of Session.

'Rarely out of the news'

He was born and brought up in the Gorbals area of Glasgow, working initially in the clothing trade before going on to serve as a radar operator in the RAF during the Second World War.

He joined the Labour Party in 1950 and was elected as a Glasgow Corporation councillor in 1966.

He quit the Labour Party in 2003, and was unsuccessful three times in bids to be elected to the Scottish Parliament.

His friend and biographer Neil Baxter said: "For nearly two decades Pat Lally was Scotland's highest-profile local politician.

"Widely credited with transforming his city's image through its inspired promotion under the cultural banner, he was driven, determined, inspiring, charismatic and rarely out of the news.

"He also had a sparkling sense of humour. Not averse to courting controversy if he felt it was in the interests of the people of Glasgow, Pat Lally bravely fought off a series of personal attacks, secure in the knowledge that he had dedicated his career to serving the city he loved with vision, passion and integrity.

"Pat's wife Peggy, to whom he was devoted, died in 2007. She had served alongside him during his provostship and as lady provost dedicated tremendous energy and goodwill to many charitable causes."

His two sons Derek and Robert also paid tribute, saying: "We are very proud of all that our dad achieved and of his contribution to Glasgow and Scotland.

"A passionate Glaswegian, he was also a dedicated family man and a devoted husband, father and grandfather."