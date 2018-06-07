Image copyright Glasgow 2014 Image caption Denzel Darku carried the Queen's Commonwealth Games baton in the lead-up to Glasgow 2014

A student nurse from Paisley who carried the Queen's baton before the 2014 Commonwealth Games has had the threat of deportation lifted.

Denzel Darku, who is originally from Ghana, has been granted permanent residency in the UK following a review.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon had described his treatment by immigration authorities as "scandalous".

Earlier this week, Home Secretary Sajid Javid said he was "sympathetic" to Mr Darku's case.

Mr Darku moved to the UK from Ghana nine years ago to live with his father, but was fighting to stay in Scotland after two appeals were rejected.

European citizen

His Ghana-born father Joseph spent several years living in Holland while his son remained in Scotland, but has now returned to Edinburgh and insists he continues to support his 23-year-old son financially.

But Mr Darku said UK officials had told him he had not been able to prove he was dependent on his father, who is a European citizen.

Mr Darku was elected to the Scottish Youth Parliament when he was a pupil at Paisley Grammar School in 2013, and went on to gain the grades needed to study nursing.

But he told the Sunday Mail he had been forced to drop out of his degree studies at Stirling University while he went through the appeals process.

And he said he had "nothing" to return to in Ghana.