Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Alyson Watt died from multiple stab wounds on 2 June last year

A former soldier who killed his lover once snubbed meetings to help with apparent anger issues, a court heard.

Gary Brown, who is accused of murdering Alyson Watt, branded those involved as a "cardigan-wearing brigade" who did not understand ex-servicemen.

Brown, 55, was giving evidence for a second day at his trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

He denies murdering Ms Watt, 52, at her home in Paisley, Renfrewshire on 2 June 2017.

Brown admits killing the Barnardo's worker but claims he was suffering an "abnormality of the mind" at the time.

'Cardigan-wearing brigade'

Jurors heard Brown went to see a doctor in 2009 and was later referred for anger management.

Asked about this, Brown said: "It seemed to be the same cardigan-wearing brigade who had no idea what I was going through.

"Intellectual people who had no idea what a guy in the army had gone through.

"I got the feeling that there was nothing out there to deal with my problems.

"I did not attend any of them."

The court has heard how Ms Watt was stabbed 42 times.

Brown also used a hammer to attack a 16-year-old boy who lived with her.

'I felt let down'

The couple had issues prior to the killing amid claims Miss Watt may have kissed another man.

Brown said he had felt "100% different" towards Ms Watt than he had any of his previous lovers and believed he would have ended up marrying her.

His QC Brian McConnachie asked how he had then felt as their relationship came to an end.

Brown said: "I felt let down and that nothing seemed to ever go right."

Asked if he had thought about the events of 2 June last year, Brown said: "Every second of every day. It is indescribable. I feel like a total shell. I lost myself that day."

He later denied a claim by prosecutor Michael Meehan that he was someone with a "short fuse".

The ex-soldier denies murder and trying to kill the 16-year-old boy.

The trial, before Lord Summers, continues.