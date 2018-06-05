Image copyright NHS GGC Image caption The Royal Hospital for Children opened in 2015

Bacteria was found in drains at two wards in a children's hospital which treats patients with compromised immune systems.

Traces of bacteria was discovered during drain testing at the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) are carrying out chemical cleaning of drains in wards 2A and 2B.

Patients will be temporarily moved to another room until the work is completed.

NHSGGC said the drains are being treated in blocks of four rooms at a time.

Dr Teresa Inkster, NHSGGC consultant microbiologist, said: "As the wards affected treat patients whose immune system is compromised, we have taken these immediate steps to apply a chemical disinfection to the drains and to inform the families of the situation.

"We have also taken the extra precaution of prescribing antibiotics to a few patients who are at risk of infection and we are sorry for the disruption this has caused to our young patients and their families in wards 2A and 2B at this time."

'Very low risk'

Health chiefs said the drain in the kitchen area serving the wards was also being treated and would be temporarily closed until Wednesday night.

The same cleaning programme is being carried out in the bathrooms of those wards.

The rest of the hospital is operating as normal and drain cleaning work in wards 2A and 2B will be completed by the weekend.

The traces of bacteria pose very low risk to anyone with a healthy immune system but can pose harm to patients whose immunity is compromised, health chiefs said.

An NHSGGC spokesman said: "Patients and their parents/carers have been fully informed of the situation.

"Our infection control experts believe the bacteria to be linked to an earlier issue with taps which have since been fitted with filters.

"The water supply is unaffected.

"We acknowledge the inconvenience this temporary move has on our patients and families, however it is being undertaken to ensure we maintain safe patient care throughout this time."