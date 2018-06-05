Image copyright Stewart Robertson Image caption Katie Allan was due to be released in October

A student who admitted knocking down a young runner while drunk and then fleeing the scene has been found dead in prison.

Katie Allan, who was 20 at the time of the accident, died at Polmont Prison near Falkirk, on Monday.

The Glasgow University geography student was jailed for 16 months in March.

The incident, which involved a 15-year-old boy - happened in Giffnock, East Renfrewshire, on 10 August last year.

Paisley Sheriff Court heard that the teenager was out jogging at about 21:00 when he was stuck by a Ford Fiesta.

The impact was so severe the car's bumper was torn off as the car sped away.

Victim left unconscious

The victim was left unconscious, with blood seeping from a head wound.

He had been preparing to sit his Higher examinations but suffered a broken ankle and a fractured eye socket.

Allan, who was due to be released in October, was quickly traced as eyewitnesses made a note of her registration plate.

The student pleaded guilty to causing serious injury to the teenager by driving dangerously and driving more than four-times above the legal alcohol limit.

Jailing her for 16 months, Sheriff David Pender said there was only one appropriate sentence.

He said: "You were very much under the influence of alcohol.

"It should have been obvious to you that you were not in a condition to drive.

"In my view, the combination of the two charges makes it impossible to deal with this in a non-custodial way."

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Prison Service said: "We can confirm Katie Allan passed away at Polmont yesterday morning."

A Fatal Accident Inquiry is expected to be held.