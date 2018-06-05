One person has died after falling from scaffolding at a railway station in East Dunbartonshire.

The emergency services were called to Bearsden Station shortly before 10:00 amid reports that a worker had been seriously injured in the fall.

The British Transport Police (BTP) said the person died despite the efforts of paramedics at the scene.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious. The station remains closed, causing disruption to services.

A spokesman for BTP said: "Officers remain on scene and are making inquiries to establish how the person came to fall.

"Likewise, they are working to identify the person and inform their family."

Police at the scene described the incident as an industrial accident and said it was being investigated by Health and Safety Executive officials.

'Simply awful'

Scotland's Transport Minister Humza Yousaf said safety on the railway was paramount.

Writing on Twitter, he said: "This is simply awful. My thoughts with the family and friends of the individual concerned, what tragic news.

"Clearly the incident will be thoroughly investigated, must ensure safety on our railways is paramount, be this for workers, commuters and passengers."

ScotRail said the incident was likely to affect services in Milngavie, Bearsden, Anniesland, Hyndland, Charing Cross and Glasgow Queen Street until 13:00.

"We're currently unable to serve Bearsden, Hillfoot or Milngavie stations. We're working closely with the emergency services," they said.