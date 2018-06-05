Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Kai Mulligan was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash

A new mother faces jail after killing a passenger and badly injuring three others in a car crash.

Natasha Scott, 21, lost control of her Vauxhall Corsa after speeding near a farm in Ayr, South Ayrshire, in July 2016.

The vehicle ploughed into a fence, brick wall and telegraph pole before coming to a halt.

Kai Milligan, 21, died at the scene while three teenagers in the car were badly hurt.

A judge heard how one passenger - a 15-year-old boy - needed major surgery to reconstruct his face following the tragedy.

Car became 'airborne'

Scott pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and injuring the other passengers when she appeared at the High Court in Glasgow.

The mother-of-one, who gave birth last December, had her bail continued. She sobbed as she left the dock.

She was warned she is likely to be jailed on sentencing next month.

Image copyright Iain McLellan/Spindrift Photo Agency Image caption Natasha Scott became a mother last December

The crash happened on the B7024 near Blairston Main Farm in Alloway, Ayr.

Prosecutor Duncan McPhie said Scott had "increased her speed" and at a hill crest the car became "airborne" before she lost control.

The court heard the Corsa started to "fishtail".

Scott tried to regain control, but her car spun and then smashed into the fence, wall and pole.

Mr McPhie: "Mr Milligan - seated behind the driver - sustained fatal injuries as a fence post passed through a side rear window striking him in the face."

The 15 year-old boy was hit in a similar way.

'Permanently scarred'

Scott, a 17-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy managed to clamber free.

The boy collapsed seconds later and suffered a head injury.

Mr Milligan, of Maybole, South Ayrshire, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, the 15-year-old passenger sustained "massive facial" injuries.

Mr McPhie said: "He required major surgical intervention to help reconstruct the bones."

The teenager has been left permanently scarred and has since been affected by "mood swings" and "increased aggression" following the ordeal.

He also has a lack of feeling in his face and issues with his sense of taste.

The 12-year-old was treated for head and leg injuries while the 17-year-old girl had pain in her back and stomach.

Scott, also from Ayr, hurt her shoulder and neck.

'Excessive speed'

Crash investigators were not able to calculate exactly how fast Scott was travelling before the collision.

But it was concluded she was going at "excessive speed" at the time.

The court heard Scott made no comment when quizzed, but did become "upset".

Barry Smith, defending, said Scott wanted to pass on her "sincere condolences" to relatives of the victims.

Lady Stacey banned her from the road meantime.

She told Scott: "Your dangerous driving that day took a man's life causing havoc to his family.

"It also caused injury to other people some of which may be long lasting."

Sentencing was deferred for reports.