Dog found dead in sack on beach near Helensburgh
The body of a missing dog has been found in a rubble sack on a beach in West Dumbartonshire.
The dog, called Buddy, was found on Sunday at Rhu Beach near Helensburgh.
Buddy went missing from a family home in Bonhill.
Scottish SPCA inspector Laura McIntyre said: "We understand there is currently speculation that the dog was used as bait however we can confirm there are no injuries that suggest this was the case."
She added: "The dog has sadly been missing for a number of weeks and this is understandably a distressing time for the owner."
A post on the Lost Dogs Glasgow Facebook page said the death had been deemed as "non accidental".
The post continued: "Sincerest condolences to Davie Murdoch, Sandra Murdoch Jordan and the rest of their respective family members for their terrible loss of beautiful Buddy."
A previous post on a similar page had suggested the dog may have been used as bait.