Man arrested over Rutherglen van crash death
- 3 June 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of Steven Campbell, 27, from Rutherglen.
Mr Campbell died after he was struck by a van while walking with friends early on Saturday.
The man who has been charged is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.
A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.