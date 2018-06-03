Image copyright Getty Images

Detectives in Glasgow have said cannabis plants worth £500,000 were seized from business premises in the east end of the city.

Officers with a search warrant took part in what was described as "an intelligence-led operation" in Tollcross Road on Friday.

They are trying to identify who was responsible for growing the plants.

Det Insp Steven Elliott said: "Drugs and the people who supply them have absolutely no place in our communities.

"We have teams of specialist officers working every day to tackle this issue.

"We recognise the damage it causes to communities across the country and remain committed to tackle the problem with the assistance of the public."