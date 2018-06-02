Image caption Specialist officers has been investigating at the scene of the killing

A man has died after a van was deliberately driven at him near Glasgow.

The 27-year-old was walking with another man and a woman in Burnhill Street, Rutherglen, at about 01:50 when he was struck by the white Volkswagen.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he later died. His companions were not injured.

The driver of the van did not stop and police have said they are treating the incident as murder.

Detectives investigating the killing have appealed for information about the van, which they said may have been damaged as it struck the man.

Image caption Streets are cordoned off around the crime scene

One resident of Prospecthill Road, who saw blood on the road surface, told the BBC: "At first, I didn't see the blood, it was the fact there were no cars going past.

"Then I saw the police tape and yellow cones with numbers on them. One of the cones has a trainer shoe next to it and there is blood close by.

"The police have been photographing the road and keeping those needing access to houses away from the evidence area."

Another neighbour suggested the victim may have been dragged by the vehicle after being hit in Burnhill Street.

Det Insp Kevin Houliston said: "Our inquiry is at an early stage and we are trying to piece together the exact circumstances of what has happened and why.

"A young man has lost his life and a family has been left devastated.

A number of lines of inquiry will be considered as we progress our inquiries. In particular, I am appealing for information on the VW transit van.

"If anyone saw it speed off, if anyone saw it prior to the incident or if anyone sees it parked up somewhere, please contact us."

He added: "At this stage of our inquiries, any small detail could prove vital in our investigation and I appeal to people with any information or knowledge of the incident to contact us."