Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Rasmussen shot paint at five people during the incidents

A man has admitted a series of paintball shootings including an attack on a mother as she walked the West Highland Way with her children.

Anthony Rasmussen, 24, shot 47-year-old Miriam Bell during the spree between Glasgow and Carbeth in June 2017.

The victim thought she had been shot by an air rifle after Rasmussen leaned over the driver of the Audi car he was in and fired six shots.

He also fired pellets at five other people, including a 59-year-old woman.

Rasmussen, from Clydebank, injured Elizabeth Hayes who was walking the same route and shot her twice in the rib cage, on the elbow and the side of her face.

He also fired paint pellets at Daniel Malone, 21, in Knightswood, as well as Richard Wood, 63, and Scott Wilkie, 18, in Bearsden.

Mary Summers, 58, was also shot at in Clydebank.

Father-of-two Rasmussen pled guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court to seven charges, including shooting Mrs Hayes to her injury.

Sentence was deferred for reports.

Image caption The man shot at random people with a paintball gun

Mrs Summers, said she was on Duntocher Road, Clydebank, with her brother when she heard three loud bangs.

Procurator fiscal depute Lucy Adams said: "On the third bang, Mrs Summers felt a pain on the right side of her head in her hairline.

"She put her hand up to her head where she felt a cold liquid which she initially thought was blood, but then observed it to be yellow paint."

Later, another victim, Mrs Hayes, noticed a car coming in her direction before being struck, causing her significant pain.

She later described seeing "the barrel of a gun" before being shot for a final time.

Shortly after this, Mrs Bell was walking behind her husband on same route, with two of their three children when the Audi slowed down beside them.

She noticed the passenger window was open and as it passed her. Rasmussen pointed what she thought was an air rifle in the direction of her and her children.

Ms Adams added: "The vehicle then stopped and this male fired the gun approximately six times at them, one shot successfully struck Mrs Bell on her left hip."

She screamed which alerted her husband and he noted the registration of the car, and contacted the police before Rasmussen was arrested.