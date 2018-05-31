Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on Curtis Avenue, King's Park

Two men have been arrested in connection with the attempted robbery of two parking attendants in Glasgow.

Police Scotland said the incident happened at about 15:30 on Sunday 15 April on Curtis Avenue, King's Park.

The force said the men, aged 32 and 34, had been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

A spokeswoman said: "Both have been released on an undertaking to appear at court at a later date and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."