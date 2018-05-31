Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on the A702 at Lamington

A man has died after he lost control of his van on a country road in South Lanarkshire.

Police said the Mercedes Sprinter crashed at about 08:45 on Wednesday while travelling southbound on the A702 at Lamington.

A force spokeswoman confirmed the 46-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt Grant Neilson said inquiries into the accident were ongoing and urged witnesses to come forward.