Image copyright BBC/Police Scotland Image caption Mr Mathieson was found with serious injuries in Wilson Street in Renfrew

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of another man in Renfrew in January.

Paul Mathieson, 37, died a week after he was found with serious injuries in Houston Street, near Wilson Street, on 14 January.

In March, a man and woman were arrested by police investigating the death but were later released.

A 36-year-old man is expected to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court on Wednesday.