Man arrested over Renfrew death in January
- 29 May 2018
A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of another man in Renfrew in January.
Paul Mathieson, 37, died a week after he was found with serious injuries in Houston Street, near Wilson Street, on 14 January.
In March, a man and woman were arrested by police investigating the death but were later released.
A 36-year-old man is expected to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court on Wednesday.