Image copyright Google Image caption The attack took place in Nitshill Road on Saturday evening

A 31-year-old man has survived a murder attempt after two men drove a car at him before beating him with weapons.

The attack took place outside a bookmakers on Nitshill Road in Glasgow at 17:05 on Saturday.

The victim was with two friends when a black Peugeot car was deliberately driven at him.

He managed to get out of the way and the car crashed into a wall. Two men then got out of the vehicle and attacked the man before driving off.

The car later found partially burnt-out in nearby Maybole Street.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where medical staff have described his condition as stable.

'Brazen and dangerous'

The suspects are only described as both being white, one was wearing a grey T-shirt and the other a black balaclava and black clothing.

Det Sgt Dougie Stevenson, of Govan CID, said: "Whilst we believe the man involved was the intended target, for this to happen in the middle of the day and in a very busy spot was very brazen of the suspects, not to mention dangerous.

"We have managed to speak to those involved and officers are currently checking CCTV. However, we are still keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and who saw the incident take place.

"The bookies is right next to Nitshill Road so there would certainly have been a lot of traffic in the area and we would ask for any dashcam footage that may have captured the attack."