Man injured in pub disturbance in Bishopbriggs
- 25 May 2018
A man has been injured after a disturbance at a pub in Bishopbriggs in East Dunbartonshire.
Police Scotland said officers were called to the incident, which took place inside and outside the Auchinairn Tavern, at about 18:20.
The extent of the man's injuries were not yet known.