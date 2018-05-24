Image copyright Spindrift Photo Agency Image caption Bubacarr Touray was convicted of indecent assault

A hospital worker who groped and tried to kiss a nurse has been sentenced to 160 hours community service.

The woman described being "really startled" when Bubacarr Touray cornered her in a lift at Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Touray, 43, of Scotstoun, denied the sex attack and claimed he only put his arms around the nurse and hugged her.

But Sheriff Diana McConnell rejected his account and convicted him of the indecent assault on 16 November 2016.

He was acquitted of another charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by trying to speak to the nurse, following her into the lift and travelling to the same floor as her for no reason and making inappropriate remarks.

'Serious offence'

However, Sheriff McConnell said his crime met "the threshold for custody" but handed him a community payback order with 160 hours unpaid work and two years supervision.

She told him: "I found you guilty of a charge which I consider a serious offence.

"In my view the offence is aggravated significantly, both in terms of where and when it was committed, and because of the impact it had on the complainer."

Image caption The incident happened at Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital

Touray will also be on the sex offenders register for two years.

In evidence, his victim said that during her break at work she went to her car and on the way back to her ward saw Touray at the lifts - who she recognised as a hospital porter or member of domestic staff.

She said that by the time she walked into the lift and turned round, he was facing her.

She recalled: "As soon as he came in it was startling.

"He just stood there, the doors closed and the first thing he said to me was 'you're a beautiful woman, you're my type of woman', he said it twice."

The nurse described him as having "glazed eyes" and said he was staring.

She said: "Next minute he came right over, went to put his face or mouth down as if he was going to kiss me and I turned my face to the right then pushed him back."

She went on: "That's when he grabbed with both shoulders and pushed me back, I went back some steps, I was in the corner."

'Absolutely petrified'

She described how Touray touched her left breast.

The nurse immediately shouted at him and pushed him back.

Seconds later she reached her ward floor and fled from the lift.

Procurator fiscal depute Angus Crawford asked: "How did you feel?"

She replied: "I was absolutely petrified, I was in a box, I couldn't get out and there was no way I could even press anything."

Defence lawyer Graham Bryson said: "He respects the decision of the court and accepts whatever sentence your ladyship hands down, he's not changed his position from what it was at trial."

He told the court his client apologised to the woman "for any distress caused" and said Touray's partner was standing by him.