Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The last sighting of Alison McAllister was a day before her body was found by the canal

A man has appeared in court charged with raping a woman who was found dead near a canal in Glasgow.

Lars Pederson made no plea at Glasgow Sheriff Court where he was charged with rape and sexual assault against Alison McAllister.

Police Scotland said the death of the 56-year-old from Glasgow was being treated as unexplained.

Her body was found in Maryhill, near the Forth and Clyde Canal on 20 March, about 19 hours after she was last seen.

She was sighted on the previous day near Asda in the Summerston area of the city, where she lived.

Mr Pederson, 33, from Hampshire was remanded in custody and will appear for a full committal hearing next week.