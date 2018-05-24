Image caption Olivia Bryson is thought to have family in the Manchester area

A 12-year-old boy who had gone missing along with a 14-year-old girl from residential accommodation in Ayrshire has been found.

Leon Williamson and Olivia Bryson were seen at about 09:15 on Tuesday as they boarded a Glasgow-bound train at Glengarnock railway station near Beith.

Officers believed the pair had intended to travel to Manchester.

Police said Leon was now back in residential accommodation in Ayrshire, although Olivia was still missing.

She is thought to have family in the Manchester area and police are checking reports of a possible sighting of her in the city.

'Possible sighting'

Sgt Allen Dodds said: "We are pleased to confirm that Leon has been traced safe and well.

"However, we remain focused on trying to find Olivia.

"We are checking a possible sighting of her in the Manchester area, however if anyone has seen Olivia or has any information of knowledge as to her whereabouts, please contact police. We need to know she is safe and well."

Olivia is described as being about 5ft 2in tall, with a medium build, blue eyes, freckles and brown hair normally worn in ponytail.

She was wearing dark-coloured jogging trousers, a North Face jacket, which is grey-coloured at the top, and dark-coloured at the bottom.

She tends to wear a black baseball cap with her jacket hood up. She has an English accent.