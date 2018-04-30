Image copyright Google Image caption The thief entered the woman's home in Mitchell Street

A woman has been injured by a thief who sneaked into her home in the early hours of the morning.

Police Scotland said the 44-year-old was assaulted by the intruder at a property in Kirkcaldy, Fife, at about 02:40 on Saturday.

The woman suffered minor injuries during the incident in Mitchell Street.

The attacker was later seen walking off towards Alexandra Street in the town with a small quantity of money and alcohol.

The suspect is described as white, mid-to-late 20s, between 5ft 6in and 5ft 8in tall, of slim build, unshaven and having a local accent.

He was wearing a dark hooded top which was pulled up over his head, with white writing on one of the sleeves. He also wore stonewashed jeans and black boots.

Det Ch Insp Scott Cunningham said: "The victim sustained minor injuries as a result but is very shaken by the incident.

"We are appealing for any witnesses including taxi drivers who were in the area at that time after a night out who may have seen anyone matching this description to contact us.

"We would also like to remind people to ensure their front doors are locked and secure at all times."