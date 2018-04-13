Image caption A man has died after an incident in Holytown

A teenager who died after an alleged attack in North Lanarkshire has been named locally as Conner Cowper.

A 17-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy have been arrested in connection with the death in Holytown.

Conner, 18, was fatally injured in Spruce Way after the alarm was raised about 10:26 on Thursday.

The 17-year-old, of Wishaw, was charged with murder when she appeared before Hamilton Sheriff Court on Friday.

The teenager also faces four further charges, including possession of a knife.

She made no plea, was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

The 15-year-old boy did not appear in court on Friday and has been liberated pending further inquiries.