Teenager named locally after fatal street attack
A teenager who died after an alleged attack in North Lanarkshire has been named locally as Conner Cowper.
A 17-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy have been arrested in connection with the death in Holytown.
Conner, 18, was fatally injured in Spruce Way after the alarm was raised about 10:26 on Thursday.
The 17-year-old, of Wishaw, was charged with murder when she appeared before Hamilton Sheriff Court on Friday.
The teenager also faces four further charges, including possession of a knife.
She made no plea, was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.
The 15-year-old boy did not appear in court on Friday and has been liberated pending further inquiries.