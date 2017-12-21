Image caption Police seized a significant quantity of cannabis plants

Detectives have seized £50,000 of cannabis plants after a major raid in East Kilbride

Police Scotland said officers targeted an industrial premises in the town's Langland Place at about 14:15 on Tuesday.

Herbal cannabis with a street value of £12,000 was also seized in the operation.

Two men, both aged 29, were arrested and detained in custody in connection with alleged drug offences.

Sgt Brian Scanlan said: "Drugs and the people who supply them have absolutely no place in our communities and we have teams of specialist officers working every day to tackle this issue.

"Once again intelligence received from a member of the public has proved invaluable to a police investigation.

"Support from members of the public is absolutely vital to our work and we would continue to encourage people to pass on any information regarding drugs activity in their area."

Both men are expected to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court.