Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Gary Weir was found with stab wounds and died in hospital

A man has been found not guilty of murdering another man in a fight outside a social club in the east end of Glasgow.

Gary Weir, 24, died in hospital after being found with stab wounds near Shettleston Juniors' ground on 7 August 2016.

Michael Gentles, 21, was cleared of murder after a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

The judge discharged him and told him he was free to go.

Four other men who had originally been charged with murder and attempted murder walked free from court last week after the prosecutor withdrew the charges against them.

Mr Gentles was also found not guilty of attempting to murder David Shannon, Gary Phinn and James Phinn.

'Very emotional'

There was shouting, screaming and crying in the court when the verdicts were announced.

Judge Lord Mulholland told Mr Gentles: "In light of the verdicts from the jury you are discharged from the dock and are free to go."

The judge then said to the jurors: "These things are very emotional for the personnel of the families involved. I've been doing this job for many years and this is not anything out of the ordinary."

The court heard that a fight broke out after revellers from a 21st birthday party at Shettleston Juniors Social Club and another group who had been drinking in the nearby Marquis Bar clashed.

Mr Weir was stabbed in the heart and died.

Three of his friends, Mr Shannon and Gary and James Phinn, were also stabbed in the incident which broke out after a cigarette was flicked into the crowd.

In evidence, Mr Gentles said: "I'm no killer."