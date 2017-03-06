Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Plumes of smoke could be seen from miles around the site in Govan

A fire at a scrapyard in the Govan area of Glasgow has been extinguished after fire crews worked through the night to battle the blaze.

Helen Street was closed due to the fire at Japanese Autoparts, which had broken out at 16:30 on Sunday.

About 50 firefighters attended at the peak of the blaze, and it was put out by about 09:30.

Several businesses in the area were closed, and some people arriving for work were turned away by police.

About 3,000 local residents were without power until 21:50 on Sunday, while a nearby Scottish Power building was assessed for any damage.

Image caption The scene at Helen Street on Monday morning

Fire crews had pumped water from the River Clyde to the scene, with hoses were laid through nearby streets.

A large plume of smoke, which could be seen rising above the city from 40 miles away, dispersed overnight.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said fire officers would remain at the scene to start investigations into the cause of the blaze and to dampen down the hotspots.

Peter Heath, SFRS deputy assistant chief officer, said the fire had engulfed a building before spreading to a large yard at the back which was full of tyres.

