Paraglider pilot suffers serious injuries in Wishaw crash

  • 22 January 2017
Image caption The man was taken to hospital by air ambulance

A 53-year-old man is in a stable condition in hospital after suffering serious injuries when his paraglider crashed in North Lanarkshire.

The pilot had been flying over Greenhead Moss community nature park in Wishaw before crashing to the ground.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 15:30 on Saturday and the man was airlifted to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Police Scotland said inquiries into the incident were ongoing.

