Arrest in murder probe over death of Malcolm McLaren in Airdrie
- 7 October 2016
A 45-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, last week.
Police launched a murder inquiry after the body of 40-year-old Malcolm McLaren was discovered at his flat in the town's Clark Street, at about 10:25, on Thursday 29 September.
Officers stopped and interviewed people in Clark Street on Wednesday in a bid to generate leads.
The 45-year-old is expected to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Monday.