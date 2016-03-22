A 45-year-old female bus passenger died in a crash on the A78 in North Ayrshire which has left six people in hospital, it has emerged.

The crash, involving a Stagecoach 585 service and an Isuzu 4x4, took place north of Ardrossan at 14:15 on Monday.

The 48-year-old driver of the Isuzu and the 36-year-old bus driver are "serious but stable" in Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Four bus passengers, two men and two women, are also in hospital.

They were taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock for treatment.

A further five passengers on the bus - three men and two women - received medical treatment at the scene or were taken to Crosshouse Hospital, but were released after treatment.

The Scottish Ambulance Service declared the scene of the crash, near the Rowan Tree restaurant, a major incident. Two air ambulances attended, along with specialist trauma teams.

Image caption A bus and a 4x4 were involved in the crash near Ardrossan

A Stagecoach spokeswoman said: "Our heart goes out to the family of the woman who died in yesterday's road accident near Ardrossan.

"Our thoughts remain with all those affected by the incident, including our driver and others who were taken to hospital.

"We will continue to support the police in any way that we can in their investigation into the detailed circumstances involved in the accident.

"We can confirm the bus was fitted with CCTV technology and footage of the incident has been passed to the police."

The A78 road was reopened on Monday night after being shut for seven hours.

Sgt Kevin Blackley from the Trunk Road Policing Unit, Irvine, said: "Extensive enquiries are ongoing today into the cause of the crash.

"At this time I would urge anyone who witnessed the crash, who has not yet spoken to police, or anyone with information that may assist our investigation to contact us through the non-emergency number 101."