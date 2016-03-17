Image copyright PA

Glasgow's SSE Hydro and the Clyde Auditorium - known as the Armadillo - have turned green to mark St Patrick's Day.

The venues on the Clyde have been lit up as part of a global campaign to celebrate Ireland's patron saint.

Image copyright PA

Other landmarks around the world turning a bit emerald include Nelson's Column in London, Christ the Redeemer in Rio and the Great Wall of China.

Image copyright PA

This is the seventh year of Tourism Ireland's Global Greening campaign.

Image copyright PA

Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, said: "St Patrick's Day traditionally marks the real start of the tourism season for us; our aim is to bring a smile to the faces of people around the world and to convey the message that Ireland offers the warmest of welcomes and great fun, as well as wonderful scenery and heritage."