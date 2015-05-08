Image copyright Ciaran Donnelly Image caption Brian Newman was told to expect a significant custodial sentence

A man has been convicted of sexually abusing boys at a children's home in Ayrshire after his victims came forward following the Jimmy Savile scandal.

Brian Newman, 58, from Kilmarnock, was convicted of 10 charges of indecency and sexual assault against six boys at the home during the 1990s.

He was found guilty following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Judge Lord Glennie deferred sentence on Newman and continued bail but told him to to expect a "significant" jail term.

He also placed Newman on the sex offenders register.

Victims exploited

The trail heard how a police investigation into Newman's activities began after his first victim contacted police in 2012 amid publicity over the Jimmy Savile scandal.

The victim had been 13 when he was abused at the home between October 1991 and March 1992.

Newman had gone into his private bedroom and molested him and made inappropriate sexual remarks.

Other victims described how they got on well with Newman but were later left with feelings of confusion, shame and embarrassment after they were exploited by him.

With some boys there had been an escalation in the abuse, moving on from touching to sex acts.

Some youngsters were given sweets and cigarettes and others were subjected to threats by the care worker.

Newman, a grandfather, who previously worked in another children's home in Ayrshire during the 1980s, said he was "hands on" but denied abusing the children.