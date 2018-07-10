Man arrested and charged over 1997 death of Tracy Wylde
- 10 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 43-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death in 1997 of Tracey Wylde.
Ms Wylde was found dead in her flat in Barmulloch, Glasgow. She was 21.
Police have said members of her family have been informed of the development and "officers continue to liaise closely" with them.
The man arrested by police is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday.