Two men have been arrested in connection with an alleged assault on Celtic goalkeeper Lukasz Zaluska.

It follows an incident involving the 32-year-old footballer in Glasgow's Ashton Lane in the early hours of 20 October.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Two men aged 26 and 27 have been arrested in relation to the incident. They have since been released."

The men are expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on 27 November.

Zaluska was believed to have suffered a head injury.

When news of the incident initially emerged police would not confirm reports that another Scottish Premiership player was involved.

The Polish goalkeeper, who is the club's second-choice keeper, signed for Celtic from Dundee United in 2009.