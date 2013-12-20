A 55-year-old man has been reported to prosecutors over a lottery scam which has resulted in some people losing "significant amounts of money".

The fraud involves letters being sent to unsuspecting targets, advising they have won large sums of money in the Commonwealth of Nations Online Lottery.

The letter asks them to send their bank details so payment can be made. Cash is then removed from victims' accounts.

The man was reported after police searched an address in Glasgow.

The letters sent out to targets promising prize money bear the logos of the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games and the National Lottery.

Det Insp Kenny Thomson, from Police Scotland's economic crime unit, said: "This is an ongoing investigation, and we are working with other police forces in the UK.

"It is important, however, for the public to understand there is no Commonwealth Games Lottery, and you should never provide your bank details or send money in response to a company or organisation you have never heard of before."