Image caption The emergency services were called to the crash early on Sunday morning

Police have named a 24-year-old man who died following a crash involving a car and a bus in the south side of Glasgow.

David Wood from Clarkston, Glasgow, was driving the car involved in the collision on Grange Road, near its junction with Langside Road, on Sunday morning.

Police said the car appeared to have crossed the road and struck the front of a stationary bus.

Officers said a full report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.