Image caption No children were on board when the incident took place

A school bus has had its roof ripped off after passing under a railway bridge in North Ayrshire.

No school children were on board the double-decker when the incident took place on the A737, near Dalry, at about 07:35 on Thursday.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said the driver of the bus was not injured.

She said the road was closed until 09:20 to allow for the damaged bus to be removed and a clean-up operation to be completed.