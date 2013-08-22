Rail bridge rips top off school bus near Dalry
- 22 August 2013
A school bus has had its roof ripped off after passing under a railway bridge in North Ayrshire.
No school children were on board the double-decker when the incident took place on the A737, near Dalry, at about 07:35 on Thursday.
A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said the driver of the bus was not injured.
She said the road was closed until 09:20 to allow for the damaged bus to be removed and a clean-up operation to be completed.