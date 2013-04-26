Glasgow & West Scotland

Man and woman rescued from Newmains flat fire

  • 26 April 2013
Kildonan Court, Newmains
Image caption The fire broke out in bin sheds of flats at Kildonan Court in Newmains

Two people have been rescued from a block of flats in North Lanarkshire after a fire broke out in the bin shed.

Emergency services were called to Kildonan Court, in Newmains, shortly after 01:30 on Friday, following reports of smoke in the common close.

Fire crews wearing breathing apparatus entered the building and led a man and woman from separate flats to safety.

The pair were treated at the scene for the effects of smoke inhalation while firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites