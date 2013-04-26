Man and woman rescued from Newmains flat fire
26 April 2013
Two people have been rescued from a block of flats in North Lanarkshire after a fire broke out in the bin shed.
Emergency services were called to Kildonan Court, in Newmains, shortly after 01:30 on Friday, following reports of smoke in the common close.
Fire crews wearing breathing apparatus entered the building and led a man and woman from separate flats to safety.
The pair were treated at the scene for the effects of smoke inhalation while firefighters extinguished the blaze.