Man held over firearms incident

A 25-year-old man has been arrested by police investigating an alleged firearms incident in North Lanarkshire.

Armed officers and a police helicopter were called in after reports that a man may have a firearm in Wishaw Main Street at 1615 GMT on Monday.

Strathclyde Police said the man was detained a short time later at an address in Gorsehall Street, in the nearby village of Cleland.

The 25-year-old is expected to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Tuesday.