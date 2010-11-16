Man held over firearms incident
- 16 November 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 25-year-old man has been arrested by police investigating an alleged firearms incident in North Lanarkshire.
Armed officers and a police helicopter were called in after reports that a man may have a firearm in Wishaw Main Street at 1615 GMT on Monday.
Strathclyde Police said the man was detained a short time later at an address in Gorsehall Street, in the nearby village of Cleland.
The 25-year-old is expected to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Tuesday.