Youth held over indecent assault on boy in Kilmacolm
- 4 November 2010
A teenager has been arrested after a 12-year-old boy was indecently assaulted in Inverclyde last month.
The boy was approached as he walked along Lochwinnoch Road, Kilmacolm, near to The Pullman pub, at about 1600 BST on 21 October.
He was then forced into a nearby cycle path and attacked.
Police said a 15-year-old youth had been arrested following an appeal for information. He is expected to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court on Thursday.