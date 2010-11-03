Water supplies restored in Motherwell after burst main
- 3 November 2010
Scottish Water has restored normal water supplies to parts of Motherwell which were affected by a burst water main on Tuesday.
The 18-inch pipe in Chapelknowe Road was damaged as work was being carried out, leaving about 9,000 properties with low pressure or no water.
Engineers repaired the burst late on Tuesday night.
Alternative supplies of bottled water were made available and Scottish Water apologised for any inconvenience.