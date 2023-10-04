Police bid to trace two cars over pedestrian death
- Published
Detectives have issued an appeal to trace two cars following the death of a pedestrian in Fife.
Stephen Davis, 46, was hit by a grey Audi on Cowdenbeath High Street on 14 September and died at the scene.
A 32-year-old man was charged in connection with the incident but the car was not traced.
Police Scotland want to speak to the driver and occupants of a small red hatchback car and a dark hatchback car.
The red car was travelling south on High Street at the time of the incident while the second vehicle was stationary at the junction of Foulford Street.
Afterwards the dark car was driven north along High Street.
Sgt Lee Walkingshaw said: "It is absolutely vital that we gather as much information about what happened and I would urge the drivers of the mentioned vehicles, and any other potential witnesses, to please get in touch."