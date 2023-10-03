Councillors give green light for chickens to cross the road
Councillors in East Lothian have unanimously given the green light for a chicken underpass to be built in Gifford.
East Lothian Eggs Ltd applied to construct a tunnel under the B6386 to allow their chickens extra space to roam.
Locals had raised concerns about the proposals.
The application, which was recommended for approval by planning officers, was passed by the council on Tuesday.
The tunnel will be 18m long, 2.5m wide and 1.5m deep, linking the roaming areas to the north and south via earth ramps. The public road will be reinstated following the work.
The farm business was last year given permission for a new shed which would enable it to double its flock from 32,000 chickens to 64,000.
But it now says it needs more space in order to meet free-range standards.
In the planning application to East Lothian Council it said it was required to provide a minimum of 40 hectares (100 acres) of "poultry ranging area" outside its buildings.
The only way this could be achieved, the farm argued, was by building an underpass to allow the hens access to the additional roaming area.
The local community council had raised concerns about six days of road disruption that will be required during construction of the tunnel.