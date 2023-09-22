Family tribute to girl who died after Inverkeithing drug incident
- Published
The family of a schoolgirl who died following an alleged drug incident in Fife said they have been left "devastated" by her death.
Carly Kilpatrick, 14, became ill at a property in Inverkeithing at about 02:45 on Monday.
She died in the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy a short time later.
Police Scotland later confirmed a 17-year-old boy had been charged with a drugs offence following the death, which is being treated as unexplained.
A family statement said: "We are devastated by the loss of Carly and the circumstances surrounding her death.
"Carly was a loving daughter, sister, auntie and friend.
"She was a keen footballer and played for many local teams and will be deeply missed by us all."
The family thanked all those who had provided them with support and issued a request for privacy.
Police said the 17-year-old boy had been released pending further inquiries.
Another teenage girl was also taken to hospital after feeling unwell but she was understood to be in a stable condition.
On Tuesday, Inverkeithing High head teacher Ian Adair wrote to parents: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of our young person, and I am sure yours will be too over the coming days in particular."
Fife Council described the girl's death as "tragic and untimely".
The council's education manager Karen Lees said: "We are supporting the school community and in particular any pupils who knew this young person, providing space, time and help to those who might be impacted by this terrible event."