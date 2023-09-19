Police name pedestrian killed in Cowdenbeath crash
A pedestrian who died after he was struck by a car in Fife has been named by police.
Stephen Davis was fatally injured when he was hit by a grey Audi on Cowdenbeath High Street last Thursday.
A 32-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident, but the car has not been traced.
Mr Davis' family said they were devastated, and described him as a "loving son, brother, uncle and friend".
Police believe the vehicle involved was a grey Audi SQ5 which was driven in the direction of Perth Road immediately after the collision.
It is then believed to have headed towards north-east Fife, but has not been found.
Officers are urging anyone who has information about the vehicle to contact them.
In a statement, relatives of Mr Davis said his long-term partner had died recently, so his death was an added shock.
"Stephen was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend. Stephen and his partner also worked together to make Cowdenbeath Market Garden a real community project. He will be deeply missed by us all," they said.
"We would like to thank the bystanders who tried to help Stephen at the scene, all the witnesses who came forward with information and also Police Scotland."