Teenager charged with drug offence after girl's death in Inverkeithing
A teenager has been charged with a drugs offence after the death of a schoolgirl in Inverkeithing in Fife.
Police officers were called to a report of a teenage girl becoming unwell at a property in the town at about 02:45 on Monday.
She was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy where she was pronounced dead a short time later.
The 17-year-old boy who was arrested has been released pending further inquiries.
Another teenage girl was also taken to hospital after feeling unwell, but she is understood to be in a stable condition.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said the death of the girl, who was a pupil at Inverkeithing High School, was being treated as unexplained and inquiries were continuing.
Inverkeithing High head teacher Ian Adair said he was not in a position to share details of what had happened.
In a letter to parents, he wrote: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of our young person, and I am sure yours will be too over the coming days in particular."
Fife Council described the girl's death as "tragic and untimely".
The council's education manager Karen Lees said: "We are supporting the school community and in particular any pupils who knew this young person, providing space, time and help to those who might be impacted by this terrible event."